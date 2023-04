Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lether Law Group on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Progressive to Washington Western District Court. The suit, seeking underinsured motorist coverage, was filed by Schauermann, Thayer, Jacobs, Staples & Edwards on behalf of Emily Kiger. The case is 3:23-cv-05325, Kiger v. Progressive Direct Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Emily Kiger

Plaintiffs

Schauermann, Thayer, Jacobs, Staples & Edwards, Ps

defendants

Progressive Direct Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lether Law Group

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute