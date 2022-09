Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Tanenbaum Harber of Florida LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the MG Legal Group on behalf of Carol Kiertekles, a former commercial account manager for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61827, Kiertekles v. Tanenbaum Harber of Florida, LLC.

Florida

September 28, 2022, 4:32 PM