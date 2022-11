News From Law.com

Target Stores Inc. and Target Corp. faced three slip-and-fall lawsuits filed by customers, which its counsel removed to federal court on the same day. Two of the cases allege the incidents occurred at the same Target located at 475 Hartford Road in New Britain, Connecticut. The third occurred at the 21 Broad St. in Stamford Target location.

Connecticut

November 21, 2022, 6:23 PM