Who Got The Work

Paul W. Daugherity of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for SRA Associates Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed May 4 in Illinois Northern District Court by Lemberg Law on behalf of Devin and Devlin Kiefer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy L. Maldonado, is 1:23-cv-02794, Kiefer et al v. Sra Associates, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

June 19, 2023, 4:13 AM

