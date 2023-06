Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Foremost Insurance to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims of severe property damage, was filed by Beckman Lawson LLP on behalf of Crystal Kiefer and Shawn Kiefer. The case is 1:23-cv-00265, Kiefer et al v. Foremost Insurance Group.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 3:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Crystal Kiefer

Shawn Kiefer

defendants

Foremost Insurance Group

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute