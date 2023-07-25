New Suit - Copyright

Kids Ride Shotgun Ltd. sued unidentified e-commerce operators on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over copyright infringement claims. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit versions of the plaintiff’s copyrighted children’s bike seat. The complaint was filed by Boies Schiller Flexner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04804, Kids Ride Shotgun Limited v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A to the Complaint Hereto.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 25, 2023, 9:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Kids Ride Shotgun Limited

Plaintiffs

Boies Schiller Flexner

defendants

The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A to the Complaint Hereto

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims