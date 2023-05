Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a dog bite lawsuit against San Diego Family Housing, Lincoln Military Property Management and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Guy Levy Law on behalf of Tamara Marie Kidd. The case is 3:23-cv-00956, Kidd v. Joseph et al.

California

May 24, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Tamara Marie Kidd

Plaintiffs

Guy Levy Law

The Law Offices Of John O. Clune

Law Offices Of Guy Levy & Associates, Inc.

defendants

Does 1 to 25 inclusive

Emily Joseph

Lincoln Military Property Management LP

Maxxon Joseph

San Diego Family Housing, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims