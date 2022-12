Who Got The Work

John Collins of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease has entered an appearance for G4S Secure Solutions USA Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Nov. 15 in Texas Western District Court by Anderson Alexander PLLC on behalf of Benjamin Kidd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:22-cv-01181, Kidd v. G4S Secure Solutions USA Inc. et al.

Business Services

December 30, 2022, 9:51 AM