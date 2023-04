Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dentons on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and the California Department of Insurance to California Northern District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was filed by Pillsbury & Coleman on behalf of Jason Kiang. The case is 3:23-cv-02073, Kiang v. Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Kiang

Plaintiffs

Pillsbury & Coleman LLP

defendants

Nationwide Life and Annuity Insurance Company

Ricardo Lara

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute