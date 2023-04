New Suit

Federal Insurance, a subsidiary of Chubb, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Nokes & Quinn on behalf of Isha Deen and Kevin Khwaja, contends that Federal Insurance failed to provide defense in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00717, Khwaja et al v. Federal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Isha Deen

Kevin Khwaja

Nokes And Quinn

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

Does 1 through 50, inclusive

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute