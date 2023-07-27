Removed To Federal Court

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Thomas C. Barron on behalf of Francis T. Khuong and Thuy Mai Tran. According to the complaint, the defendant failed to obtain an appropriate bid price or to provide plaintiff with proper notice at a foreclosure sale. The defendant is represented by Hinshaw & Culbertson. The case is 4:23-cv-00684, Khuong et al v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB.

Banking & Financial Services

July 27, 2023, 2:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Francis T Khuong

Thuy Mai Tran

defendants

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action