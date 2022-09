New Suit

Public Storage, a major self-storage company headquartered in California, and New Hampshire Insurance were hit with a conversion lawsuit on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims relating to stolen property, was filed by the Law Offices of David L. Singer on behalf of Tony N. Khoury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05218, Khoury v. Halliday et al.

Real Estate

September 01, 2022, 2:08 PM