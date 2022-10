New Suit - Class Action

Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, was hit with a product liability class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, filed by Friscia & Associates and Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, centers on claims that the defendant's vehicles have a defective battery, which drains rapidly and unexpectedly. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05877, Khetan v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC et al.