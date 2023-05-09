Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Toyota Motor and other defendants to the District of Columbia District Court. The suit was filed by Ashcraft & Gerel and Carpenter & Zuckerman on behalf of David Khatib, who contends that he sustained serious injuries after his 2016 Toyota Sienna suddenly and unexpectedly accelerated out of control. The case is 1:23-cv-01306, Khatib v. Toyota Motor North America, Inc. et al.
Automotive
May 09, 2023, 6:31 AM