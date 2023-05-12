New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ecovacs Robotics Inc., a China-based smart home robotics developer, was slapped with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court over its Ecovacs 'Deebot' robot vacuums. The complaint, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, contends that the vacuums contain a defective motor that renders the devices inoperable typically within the one year limited warranty period or just after expiration. The suit is also backed by Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel and Sauder Schelkopf LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02319, Khatib v. Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

Technology

May 12, 2023, 5:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Ayman Khatib

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct