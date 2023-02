Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safeco Insurance, a Liberty Mutual company, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Zenstein Kovalsky Buckalew LLC on behalf of Dennis Kharchenko. The case is 2:23-cv-00676, Kharchenko v. Safeco Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

February 22, 2023, 12:49 PM