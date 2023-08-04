Landstar System, a freight transport logistics provider, and other defendants have turned to lawyers Khale J. Lenhart and Tyson R. Woodford of Hirst Applegate LLP as counsel in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case was filed June 20 in Wyoming District Court by the Metier Law Firm on behalf of Faisal Khan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson, is 2:23-cv-00106, Khan v. Pigeon Freight Services Incorporated et al.
Transportation & Logistics
August 04, 2023, 6:11 AM