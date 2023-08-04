Who Got The Work

Landstar System, a freight transport logistics provider, and other defendants have turned to attorneys Khale J. Lenhart and Tyson R. Woodford of Hirst Applegate LLP to fend off a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed June 20 in Wyoming District Court by Metier Law Firm on behalf of Faisal Khan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson, is 1:23-cv-00106, Khan v. Pigeon Freight Services Incorporated et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 04, 2023, 7:58 AM

