New Suit - Personal Injury

Landstar System, a freight transport logistics provider, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Wyoming District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was filed by Metier Law Firm on behalf of Faisal Khan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00106, Khan v. Pigeon Freight Services, Incorporated et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 20, 2023, 8:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Faisal Khan

Plaintiffs

Metier Law Firm

defendants

Landstar System, Incorporated

John Doe Companies I-IV

Landstar Inway, Incorporated

Landstar System Holdings, Incorporated

Pigeon Freight Services, Incorporated

Robert Hinchey

Steven Cobb

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision