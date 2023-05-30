Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Tuesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Verizon Communications and Agreeya Solutions to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Bhatti Law Firm on behalf of a job applicant whose offer was withdrawn after she tested positive for THC. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was involved in a car crash two days after receiving the job offer and was prescribed medical marijuana to treat her pain as an alternative to narcotics. The case is 3:23-cv-01234, Khan v. Agreeya Solutions Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

May 30, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Alia I. Khan

Plaintiffs

The Bhatti Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Agreeya Solutions, Inc.

Verizon Sourcing LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination