Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rolfes Henry on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a windstorm, was filed by the Cohen Law Group on behalf of Khan & Khan Investments Inc. The case is 9:23-cv-80817, Khan & Khan Investments, Inc. v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 24, 2023, 12:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Khan & Khan Investments, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cohen Law Group

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Rolfes Henry

Smith Rolfes And Skavdahl Co. L.p.a.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute