Who Got The Work

Samuel Isaac Portnoy and Danielle N. Craft of Gibbons have stepped in as defense counsel to The Children's Place its CEO Jane Elfers and CFO Sheamus Toal in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 28 in New Jersey District Court by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company's 'aggressive' promotions resulted in overstated inventory values and adverse conditions to the company's operations and financial projections for 2023. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin, is 2:24-cv-01182, Khalsa v. The Children's Place, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 29, 2024, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Randeep Singh Khalsa

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

Jane Elfers

Sheamus Toal

The Children's Place, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gibbons

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws