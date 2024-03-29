Samuel Isaac Portnoy and Danielle N. Craft of Gibbons have stepped in as defense counsel to The Children's Place its CEO Jane Elfers and CFO Sheamus Toal in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 28 in New Jersey District Court by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company's 'aggressive' promotions resulted in overstated inventory values and adverse conditions to the company's operations and financial projections for 2023. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin, is 2:24-cv-01182, Khalsa v. The Children's Place, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 29, 2024, 12:05 PM