New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Comcast, operator of Universal Studios, was slapped with a consumer class action Sunday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with the release of the movie 'Yesterday.' The lawsuit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, accuses Comcast of misrepresenting that actress Ana de Armas would have a significant role in the movie. However, de Armas had no role in the film when it was released to the public. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01877, Khait v. Comcast Corporation.

Telecommunications

March 27, 2023, 6:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Ilya Khait

Sheehan & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Comcast Corporation

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct