Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kennedys on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against JMDH Real Estate of Davie LLC and Restaurant Depot Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Rubenstein Law on behalf of Muhammed Khadour. The case is 0:23-cv-61104, Khadour v. Jmdh Real Estate Of Davie, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 09, 2023, 11:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Muhammed Khadour

defendants

Jmdh Real Estate Of Davie, LLC

Restaurant Depot, Inc.,

defendant counsels

Kennedys

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims