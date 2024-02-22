Greenberg Traurig shareholder Toby S. Soli has entered an appearance for L3 Capital Advisors and Richard Cardinale in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 16 in New York Southern District Court by Galli Law, accuses Cardinale of defrauding investor KH Capital of over $1.5 million and attempting to intimidate investors with threats of litigation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-10099, Kh Capital, LLC v. Cardinale et al.
Banking & Financial Services
February 22, 2024, 9:52 AM