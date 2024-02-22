Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholder Toby S. Soli has entered an appearance for L3 Capital Advisors and Richard Cardinale in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 16 in New York Southern District Court by Galli Law, accuses Cardinale of defrauding investor KH Capital of over $1.5 million and attempting to intimidate investors with threats of litigation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-10099, Kh Capital, LLC v. Cardinale et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 22, 2024, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Kh Capital, LLC

Kh Capital, LLC

Plaintiffs

Galli Law, PLLC

defendants

L3 Capital Advisors, LLC

L3 Capital Advisors, LLC

L3 Capital Income Fund, LLC

L3 Capital Income Fund, LLC

L3 Capital Management LLC

L3 Capital Management LLC

Richard Cardinale

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

Law Offices Of Thomas M. Mullaney

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws