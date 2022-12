Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Buchalter on Wednesday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against Albertsons to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Sauer & Wagner on behalf of KFT Enterprises, seeks more than $800,000 in unpaid rent and CAM charges. The case is 2:22-cv-09389, KFT Enterprises No. 1 LP v. Albertson's LLC.