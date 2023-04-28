New Suit - Trademark

LKQ Corp. subsidiary Keystone Automotive Industries d/b/a Elitek filed a trademark and antitrust lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Irwin IP LLP, accuses Repairify Inc. of obtaining patents via fraud in order to make 'baseless' infringement claims against the plaintiff in an effort to gain advantage in the market for remote vehicle diagnostics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02689, Keystone Automotive Industries, Inc. v. Repairify, Inc.

Keystone Automotive Industries, Inc.

Irwin Ip LLP

Repairify, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations