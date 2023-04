Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at White and Williams on Thursday removed a lawsuit against cannabis and hemp harvesting systems provider Greenbroz Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged age- and gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by O'Connor, Parsons, Lane & Noble on behalf of a former territory manager. The case is 2:23-cv-02227, Keyser v. Greenbroz, Inc.

Cannabis

April 21, 2023, 4:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Keyser

defendants

Greenbroz, Inc.

defendant counsels

White and Williams

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination