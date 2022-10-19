Who Got The Work

William J. Trach of Latham & Watkins has entered an appearance for 3D printing company Desktop Metal's officers and board members in a pending shareholder lawsuit concerning its acquisition of EnvisionTEC. The suit was filed July 12 in Massachusetts District Court by Levi & Korsinsky and Bragar Eagel & Squire on behalf of Wilfred Keyser and Reid Klootwyk, stockholders of Desktop Metal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, is 1:22-cv-11117, Keyser et al. v. Fulop et al.

October 19, 2022, 10:05 AM