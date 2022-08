New Suit - Contract

KeyBank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against NYM Holding, a subsidiary of grocery chain iFresh, and other defendants in Delaware District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Reed Smith, seeks the appointment of a receiver based on an $18 million loan default. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01134, KeyBank N.A. v. NYM Holding Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 30, 2022, 6:12 PM