Who Got The Work

Laura Golden Liff of Miles & Stockbridge has entered an appearance for Extreme Crane & Rigging Inc., Extreme Rental USA and Extreme Steel Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 27 in New York Southern District Court by Moran & Karamouzis LLP on behalf of investment bank KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., accuses the defendants of failing to pay $1.5 million to KeyBanc in accordance with an executed engagement agreement for financial services rendered. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-08535, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. v. Extreme Steel, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 13, 2023, 11:13 AM

Plaintiffs

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Plaintiffs

Moran Karamouzis LLP

Moran & Karamouzis, L.L.P. (nassau)

defendants

Extreme Crane & Rigging, Inc.

Extreme Rental USA, LLC

Extreme Steel, Inc.

defendant counsels

Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads

Miles & Stockbridge

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract