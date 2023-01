New Suit - Employment

International Paper, Sedgwick Claims Management Services and Ace American Insurance were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, over a workers comp dispute, was brought by Funderburg Sessums & Peterson on behalf of Lucille Key. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00001, Key v. International Paper Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 03, 2023, 8:17 PM