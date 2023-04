New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP and the Portnoy Law Firm filed a securities class action on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court against Horizon Bancorp, its CEO and its CFO. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company’s quarterly financial statements for 2022 contained many errors due to substandard internal accounting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02961, Key v. Horizon Bancorp.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 3:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Chad Key

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Craig M. Dwight

Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Mark E. Secor

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws