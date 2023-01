Removed To Federal Court

Perrier & Lacoste removed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Hartford Fire Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Roland Virgil McKneely III on behalf of Tariq Key. The case is 5:23-cv-00003, Key v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co et al.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 7:03 PM