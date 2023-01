News From Law.com

A Democratic state senator on Friday did not back away from his position that Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination for chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals can be blocked from advancing to all 63 members of the senate for a floor vote. The procedural question has been hotly debated as the Senate prepares to hold a hearing on the nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to be the state's next chief judge.

New York

January 13, 2023, 4:05 PM