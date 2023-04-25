Key Ruling Led Miami Attorney to Leverage $5M Settlement | L...

News From Law.com

A Miami attorney indicated his client accepted a multimillion-dollar settlement offer by the client of an Am Law 100 firm. The key to obtaining the offer was through a Florida court's approval of his client's right to seek punitive damages. "For a young lawyer handling a case like this, they have to use their sense of right and wrong to strive for a result that not only compensates their client but makes the community safer," said Judd G. Rosen, a managing partner at Goldberg & Rosen who represents the plaintiff, the estate of Miguel Castro.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 25, 2023, 2:27 PM

nature of claim: /