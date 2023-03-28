Key Partner Departures, Return of Travel Costs Gave Ice Mill...

News From Law.com

In 2022, Ice Miller's revenue remained flat at $247 million, while profits per equity partner (PEP) dropped 14.5%. Firm leaders said the firm had closed nearly all of its client deals in 2021, leaving transactional inventory "wiped out" for last year when transactional activity cooled. In-person costs for business development also contributed to the firm's financial performance as firm leaders encouraged attorney teams to travel across offices. "2021 was our record year from a top line and bottom line standpoint," said chief managing partner Mike Millikan.

