Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Key Investment Services LLC. The complaint accuses former Key Investment employees John Min Sul and Angela Saladis of allegedly soliciting clients and misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor, Platform Wealth LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01157, Key Investment Services, LLC v. Sul et al.
Banking & Financial Services
August 03, 2023, 6:38 AM