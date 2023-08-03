New Suit - Trade Secrets

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Key Investment Services LLC. The complaint accuses former Key Investment employees John Min Sul and Angela Saladis of allegedly soliciting clients and misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor, Platform Wealth LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01157, Key Investment Services, LLC v. Sul et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 6:38 AM

Key Investment Services, LLC

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

Angela Saladis

John Min Sul

Platform Wealth, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract