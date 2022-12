Who Got The Work

Christopher R. Osborn and Harrison L.E. Owens of Stoel Rives have stepped in to defend Reza Jozi and Mehran Sadri in a pending lawsuit over claims related to real property. The suit was filed Nov. 2 in Washington Western District Court by Western Washington Law Group on behalf of Key Home 1 LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lauren King, is 2:22-cv-01557, Key Home 1 LLC v. Jozi et al.

Real Estate

December 19, 2022, 5:32 AM