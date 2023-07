Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Electric Power and other defendants to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Thompson & Spolarich on behalf of Candace M. Key and the estate of deceased American Electric Power employee Robert Shawn Key. The case is 5:23-cv-00494, Key et al v. Appalachian Power Company et al.

July 21, 2023, 6:56 PM

Candace M. Key

Robert Shawn Key

Morgan Spolarich

Thompson & Spolarich

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Appalachian Power Company

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC

Bailey Glasser

Steptoe & Johnson

