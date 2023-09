News From Law.com

The discovery of a single document helped clinch a $3.2 million jury verdict Sept. 14 in an oral surgeon's slip-and-fall suit against a northwestern Pennsylvania hospital. Lupetin & Unatin attorney Brendan Lupetin said the hospital's incident report from a past slip revealed that the defendant had already recognized the hazards of the practice that allegedly caused the plaintiff's accident.

