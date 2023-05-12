New Suit - Employment

Key Bank National Association sued its former employee Paungmalay Sirisouk on Friday in Connecticut District Court alleging breach of contract. The court case, brought by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, pursues claims that Sirisouk violated an exit agreement with Key Bank by filing a lawsuit related to her employment with the plaintiff. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00621, Key Bank National Association v. Sirisouk.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Key Bank National Association

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Paungmalay Sirisouk

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract