Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at White & Williams on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Structural Solar and Cincinnati Insurance to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Tufankjian McDonald Doton & Sacchitella on behalf of Kevin E. Welch d/b/a Welch Properties, arises from alleged defects in Structural Solar's installation of two solar car port structures on the plaintiff's property. The case is 1:22-cv-12117, Welch v. Structural Solar LLC et al.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 4:26 PM