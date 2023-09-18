Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group has tapped attorneys H. Minor Pipes III, Patrick J. Lorio and Chris Smith from Pipes Miles Beckman to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 3 in Louisiana Middle District Court by Huber Thomas LLP and the Houghtaling Law Firm on behalf of Christine Kevett. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson, is 3:23-cv-00648, Kevett v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 18, 2023, 9:16 AM

Christine Kevett

Huber Thomas

Houghtaling Law Firm, LLC

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Pipes Miles Beckman LLC

Pipes Miles Beckman, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute