Liberty Mutual Insurance Group has tapped attorneys H. Minor Pipes III, Patrick J. Lorio and Chris Smith from Pipes Miles Beckman to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 3 in Louisiana Middle District Court by Huber Thomas LLP and the Houghtaling Law Firm on behalf of Christine Kevett. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson, is 3:23-cv-00648, Kevett v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.
Insurance
September 18, 2023, 9:16 AM