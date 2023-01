Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Isenberg & Hewitt on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against LM General Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, over a disputed water damage claim, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of 19102 Waldrop LLC and Edward Kevelier Jr. The case is 1:23-cv-00159, Kevelier et al v. LM General Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 4:44 AM