Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Post & Schell on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Utica First Insurance Company to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Wheeler, Diulio & Barnabei on behalf of Keung Kan, doing business as Lucky Donuts. The case is 2:22-cv-04727, Keung Kan D/B/A Lucky Donuts v. Utica First Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 4:15 PM