Kyle R. Kroll of Winthrop & Weinstine has entered an appearance for Western Power Sports in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 5 in Georgia Southern District Court by Carlton Fields on behalf of artist John Ketner, accuses the defendant of selling products with the plaintiff's copyrighted flaming skull design without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lisa G. Wood, is 4:24-cv-00042, Ketner v. Western Power Sports, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 22, 2024, 8:33 AM