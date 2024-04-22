Who Got The Work

Kyle R. Kroll of Winthrop & Weinstine has entered an appearance for Western Power Sports in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 5 in Georgia Southern District Court by Carlton Fields on behalf of artist John Ketner, accuses the defendant of selling products with the plaintiff's copyrighted flaming skull design without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lisa G. Wood, is 4:24-cv-00042, Ketner v. Western Power Sports, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 22, 2024, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

John Ketner

Plaintiffs

Carlton Fields

defendants

Western Power Sports, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mozley Finlayson Loggins

Winthrop & Weinstine

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims