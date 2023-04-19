New Suit - Consumer

Barclays Bank Delaware was sued Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The court action, brought by Sharmin & Sharmin on behalf of Sossi Ketchedjian, alleges that the defendant failed to conduct a reasonable investigation of the plaintiff’s claim regarding unauthorized credit card charges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60735, Ketchedjian v. Barclays Bank Delaware.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 1:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Sossi Ketchedjian

Plaintiffs

Sharmin & Sharmin, P.A.

defendants

Barclays Bank Delaware

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act