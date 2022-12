New Suit - Employment Class Action

Casey's General Stores, an Iowa-based convenience store chain operator, was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Monday in Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint, which seeks to recover alleged unpaid overtime wages, was brought by Werman Salas PC; the Shavitz Law Group; and Hepworth Gershbaum & Roth. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02971, Kessler v. Casey's General Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 7:04 PM