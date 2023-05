Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Bonzai Express of St. Louis Inc., doing business as Crazy Bowls and Wraps, to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Dipasquale Moore LLC and Hipskind & McAninch on behalf of Cheryl Kessler. The case is 3:23-cv-01533, Kessler v. Bonzai Express of St. Louis, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 05, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Cheryl Kessler

defendants

Bonzai Express of St. Louis, Inc.

defendant counsels

Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims